AMMAN — Statistical data from the Jordan Chamber of Industry (CJI) showed that the mining industries sector enjoys high production capacities of about JD1.93 billion annually, while the added value of the total production constitutes 65.1 per cent.

The statistical data monitored on Saturday by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, indicated that the sector's contribution to the Gross Domestic Production (GDP) amounted to 2.6 per cent in 2024, while employing about 8,000 workers, of which 90 per cent constitute the local workforce.

The sector's exports in 2024 amounted to JD1.032 billion, reaching more than 61 markets around the world, with India and Indonesia accounting for 50 per cent of its total exports, according to the JCI.

The sector's products constitute an "important" and "complementary" part of all industrial sectors, as the mining industries products are "essential" to all industrial sectors.

The products of this sector are also considered a "final" product for the local consumer, as well as a "productive" input for a number of industries, especially specialised fertilisers, Dead Sea products and others.

The mining sector is one of the "largest" industrial sectors nationwide, with both phosphate and crude potash being one of Jordan's most important natural resources.

The sector consists of large industries in terms of the volume of investments, which contribute "significantly" to the employment of the local workforce and cover the market need for primary, intermediate and final products.

The sector is characterised by the use of the "latest" scientific methods of extracting and mining natural resources and converting them into products for export or local consumption.

While there are many "positive" expectations for the sector with increasing "local" added value and investment in new fields such as oil shale and uranium.

The statistical data prepared by the Department of Studies and Strategies in Jordan Industry, indicated the need to work on activating the exploitation of "unused" raw materials in the Kingdom in order to elevate the sector and meet the increasing demand locally and globally.

