AMMAN — The Arab National Mining Company (ARMICO) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uzbek Overseas Geology Company, under the Ministry of Industry and Geology, to advance cooperation and partnership in mining and mineral resources.

The agreement follows a series of meetings in Amman with a high-level Uzbek delegation, building on His Majesty King Abdullah’s visit to Uzbekistan last month, which marked the opening of a new chapter in bilateral collaboration, particularly in mining and natural resources, according to an ARMICO statement.

ARMICO Chairman Hamdi Tabbaa said the MoU represents a strategic step toward creating a roadmap and timeline for joint exploration projects, with a focus on the Ghoreifa copper area and the search for rare earth elements.

He added that the partnership forms part of a wider strategic framework involving ARMICO, the Jordanian Uranium Mining Company, and several leading Uzbek firms, ranked among the top five mining companies worldwide.

Tabbaa emphasised that the agreement highlights Jordan’s commitment to developing its mining sector as a key driver of the national economy, while fostering international cooperation with partners who bring advanced expertise and technology to this vital field.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

