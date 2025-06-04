Muscat – The State Council discussed a study titled ‘Mechanism for Diversifying Sources of Income in the Sultanate of Oman’ during its fifth meeting on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by H E Sheikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council.

The study reviewed the current state of the Omani economy and existing sources of national income. It also outlined international experiences in tackling challenges related to income diversification and financial sustainability.

Concluding the discussion, the study stressed the importance of exploring future opportunities and provided recommendations for diversifying income sources across various economic sectors.

The Council also reviewed a report by the Social and Cultural Committee regarding its meeting with officials from the Social Protection Fund to discuss mechanisms for implementing the social protection system.

Additionally, the Council’s bureau reviewed reports submitted by members following their participation in regional and international forums, along with updates on ongoing progress reports

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

