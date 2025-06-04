Arab Finance: Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company (EGYtrans) posted 230.14% higher consolidated net profits attributable to the owners at EGP 204.560 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the financial results showed.

The generated net profits were compared with EGP 61.961 million in Q1 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hiked to EGP 1.26 from EGP 0.39, whereas the revenues climbed to EGP 726.003 million from EGP 414.124 million.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax jumped to EGP 204.722 million in the first three months of 2025 from EGP 57.654 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated revenues increased to EGP 697.936 million in Q1 2025 from EGP 382.486 million, while the basic and diluted EPS grew to EGP 1.26 from EGP 0.37.