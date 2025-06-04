KUWAIT CITY - In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, the UAE and Kuwait signed a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) today aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

The signings took place during H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed's official visit to Kuwait and were held at Bayan Palace.

These agreements are intended to broaden the scope of strategic partnerships between the two nations and to support their mutual development priorities.

The agreements and memorandums include the following:

An MoU for cooperation in the health sector, signed by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention, and Dr. Ahmed Abdul Wahab Al-Awadi, Minister of Health of Kuwait.

An MoU between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and the Sheikh Soud Nasser AlSabah Kuwait Diplomatic Institute, signed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, UAE Minister of State, and Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait.

An MoU in the field of land transport and roads infrastructure, signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Dr Noura Mohammed Al-Mashaan, Minister of Public Works & Municipality of Kuwait.

An MoU in the field of social development affairs, signed by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of Community Empowerment, and Dr. Amthal Hadi Al-Huwaila, Minister of Social Affairs, Social Development, and Family and Childhood of Kuwait.

An MoU in industry and advanced technology, signed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Khalifa Abdullah Dhahi Al-Ajeel Al-Askar, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait.

An MoU in education sector, signed by Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, UAE Minister of Education, and Sayed Jalal Sayed Abdul Mohsen Al-Tabtabaei

Minister of Education of Kuwait.

An MoU in oil and gas cooperation, signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Tariq Suleiman Al-Roumi, Oil Minister of Kuwait.

An MoU in the field of combating human trafficking and another on legal cooperation were signed by Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Justice, and Nasser Yousef Al-Sumait, Minister of Justice of Kuwait.

An MoU in the field of electricity, water, and future energy, signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy of Kuwait.

An MoU in the field of promoting direct investment, signed by Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, and Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Director-General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA).

An MoU in the field of data protection and information exchange in joint security projects, signed by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Interior, and Major General Ali Al-Adwani, Acting Undersecretary of Ministry of Interior of Kuwait.

An agreement was also signed earlier on the "Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership" launched by MGX, BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Microsoft, which now includes the Kuwait Investment Authority as a partner.

In addition, a contract was signed between the Kuwait's Ministry of Defence and the UAE’s EDGE Group for the procurement and delivery of several “Falaj 3” class missile boats.