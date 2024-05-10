The market cap of Arab stock exchanges exceeded $4.361 trillion at the end of April 2024, according to the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).

The monthly bulletin data of the AMF said that the market value of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange reached $754.7 billion, while that of the Dubai Financial Market was valued at $193.4 billion, and the market value of the Saudi Stock Exchange was $2.87 trillion.

The market value of the Qatar Stock Exchange was $155.4 billion, the Kuwait Stock Exchange was about $135.6 billion, the Casablanca Stock Exchange was $68.9 billion, the Muscat Stock Exchange was $63.2 billion, and the Egyptian Stock Exchange was $34.9 billion.

The market value of the Amman Stock Exchange was $23.4 billion, the Bahrain Stock Exchange was $21.2 billion, the Beirut Stock Exchange was $17.2 billion, the Tunis Stock Exchange was $8.1 billion, the Damascus Stock Exchange was $5.9 billion, and the Palestine Stock Exchange was $4.3 billion.