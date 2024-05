Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) saw a 25% increase in licensed firms in 2023, taking the total registered to 791.

There was also a 50% increase in licence applications, the authority’s annual report said, across all business models.

The DFSA is the independent regulator of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), which is celebrating its 20thanniversary this year.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

