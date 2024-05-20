The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the launch of NBB GO, an innovative ‘software point of sale’ application that redefines the payment experience for businesses and customers alike.

The advanced solution transforms NFC-enabled smartphones into secure and efficient payment terminals for payments on the go, empowering merchants to seamlessly accept contactless payments anytime and anywhere.

Unlocking unparalleled portability and convenience, NBB GO liberates businesses from the confines of traditional POS systems. Users can transform their Android smart devices into fully functional payment terminals, readily accepting a diverse range of card payments and mobile wallets.

Commenting on the occasion, NBB Group chief executive of markets and client solutions Hisham Alkurdi said: “NBB GO represents a leap forward in our commitment in driving digitisation, elevating the customer experience, and enhancing financial inclusion across the kingdom. This innovative solution equips businesses of all sizes, from established enterprises to pop-up shops, with the agility and flexibility to accept payments conveniently and securely.”

The app aligns with the bank’s sustainability requirements by eliminating the need for hardware and paper receipts to minimise environmental impact, in addition to promoting financial inclusion in the SME ecosystem.

NBB GO is currently compatible with Android devices and can be downloaded by users through the Google Play Store.

The bank continues to spearhead innovation and inclusivity across Bahrain’s financial landscape, empowering businesses to thrive in the dynamic digital age.