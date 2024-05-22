Al Salam Bank has announced the launch of its new digital campaign for the Al Salam Takaful product in collaboration with Solidarity Bahrain.

The initiative enables clients to leverage dedicated digital Takaful services through the bank’s mobile application, promoting the adoption of its convenient digital banking solutions.

The campaign started yesterday and will incentivise the first 700 clients who obtain either home Takaful insurance through the bank’s mobile application with 300 bonus loyalty points, while clients who issue motor Takaful insurance will receive 1,000 bonus loyalty points.

An exclusive BD10 discount on motor Takaful insurance will also be offered to clients who complete an exclusive Takaful products survey on the mobile application.

This new digital campaign builds upon last year’s successful collaboration between Al Salam Bank and Solidarity Bahrain which enabled clients to obtain their desired Takaful insurance policy through the bank’s branches or self-service platforms.

The current campaign extends these products to all clients who use the Al Salam Bank mobile application to apply for its comprehensive range of Takaful insurance services including Home Takaful Insurance, Motor Takaful Insurance, Travel Takaful Insurance, Domestic Helper Takaful Insurance, and Personal Accident Takaful Insurance.

Commenting on the occasion, Al Salam Bank head of retail banking Mohammed Buhijji said, “We continuously strive to fulfil the diverse needs of our valued clients. This commitment fuels our pursuit of partnerships that support this objective. We are delighted to collaborate with Solidarity Bahrain, a leader in the region’s insurance sector.

Through this campaign, we aim to incentivise clients with exclusive discounts and reward points for embracing digital Takaful services through our mobile application.

This initiative also aligns with our sustainability goals as it encourages the adoption of digital banking services and minimises paper transactions.”

The campaign underscores Al Salam Bank’s commitment to empowering clients with the flexibility and convenience of its mobile application’s cutting-edge functionalities.

Clients can seamlessly address their Takaful insurance needs anytime, anywhere, with immediate and hassle-free processing available around the clock, seven days a week.