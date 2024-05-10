TOKYO — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to make an official visit to Japan from May 20 to 23, Tokyo announced on Friday.

"This visit marks his first trip to Japan in his capacity as both Crown Prince and Prime Minister, following his previous attendance at the G20 Osaka Summit in 2019," the Japanese foreign ministry said.

During his visit, the Crown Prince will have an audience with the Emperor of Japan, who will also host a Court Luncheon in his honor. Additionally, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, will hold a summit meeting with the Crown Prince and host a dinner in his honor.

The upcoming visit is expected to further enhance the friendly relations between Japan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, building on the strong ties established over the years.

