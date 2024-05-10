ABU DHABI - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) said that there are 44,653 insured Emiratis from the Emirate of Dubai currently registered with the authority, which represents 35% of GPSSA’s 127,799 contributors from across federal, government and private sectors.

Registered Emiratis from the private sector constitute the largest contributors, with a total of 19,712, followed by 19,392 government sector employees and 5,549 employees from the federal sector.

The announcement was made during Umm Suqeim Portable Pension Majlis, organised to help raise awareness regarding the laws applied by the GPSSA.

The Portable Pension Majlis is one of GPSSA’s initiatives to organise sessions and visits to community councils and government and private sector entities to deliver awareness sessions.

Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, GPSSA’s Head of Government Communications Office, moderated the session, stressing the importance of organising such sessions. These sessions help GPSSA’s officials and employees meet and communicate with various entities and employees, transfer accurate information on pension laws, and update them on projects due to be introduced.

She also emphasised their role in enhancing bilateral communication directed to all segments covered by the law, while discussing issues and proposals that improve customer experience.

During the session, the attendees were also briefed on Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 regarding pension and social security, and Law No. (57) of 2023 regarding pension and social security. Attendees were given information on the most important insurance benefits in both pension laws.

The session was attended by Mohamed Saqer, GPSSA’s Pension Operations Department Head, managers and employees.