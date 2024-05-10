RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Eng. Abdulrahman Alfadley held discussions with Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Sen. Abubakar Kyari during a visit to the country. The meeting, part of the minister's African itinerary, aimed to explore investment opportunities and strengthen trade and economic ties between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, particularly in the agriculture and food security sectors.

The talks were centered on cooperation in various sectors, with a strong focus on enhancing agricultural collaborations. The ministers delved into investment possibilities, availability of agricultural resources, and food products that could benefit both nations.

The present meeting follows the Saudi-African Summit held in November 2023, where Saudi Arabia sought to deepen relations and boost collaborative efforts with African states. The summit highlighted the Kingdom's commitment to expanding its global partnerships in agriculture and food security, which are pivotal for both economic growth and sustainability.

