The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary partial closure on one way of Rawdat Egdaim Street from the roundabout on Hazm Al Themaid Western Street until the roundabout on Street 1351 from October 24 to November 2. The closure in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic is to complete works of infrastructure and the asphalt course.



During the closure, users of Rawdat Egdaim Street will be required to continue on Hazm Al Themaid Western Street then turn left to Street 1457 parallel to it and use the internal streets to reach their destinations. Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the temporary closure and has requested all to follow and abide by the speed limit to ensure safety.

