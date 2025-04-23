Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo and MAB Kargo Sdn Bhd (MASkargo) have announced their intention to launch a Global Cargo Joint Business, which, subject to regulatory approval, will enable the carriers to further enhance existing service level to customers and partners across the global air freight market.

The strategic collaboration will bring together the combined expertise and infrastructure of three leading players in the air cargo industry and is aimed at creating significant customer benefits.

A streamlined product offering, enhanced connectivity, faster transit times, and new routing opportunities across their combined extensive networks will deliver greater value and service flexibility to customers worldwide. In parallel, the parties are jointly working at developing industry-leading harmonised safety and security standards for their customers.

“This ground-breaking trilateral partnership will significantly improve the accessibility and efficiency of air freight, enabling customers to expand their global air freight.

“By combining their resources, Qatar Airways Cargo, IAG Cargo and MASkargo plan to build a truly connected, more agile cargo network that will address the evolving needs of global trade and logistics” Qatar Airways said in a statement.

Mark Drusch, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to redefine the global air cargo landscape. This agreement will bring together three strong players to offer unparalleled service and global connectivity, reinforcing our commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence.”

David Shepherd, Chief Executive Officer at IAG Cargo said: “This agreement is a testament to our history of bringing businesses together. With years of experience in forging successful collaborations, we understand the real value they bring. This joint business not only unlocks choice and opportunities for our customers but also enhances connectivity for the businesses and industries they serve, further strengthening the role air cargo plays in facilitating global trade.”

Mark Jason Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at MASkargo said: "This strategic collaboration marks a pivotal moment for MASkargo and the air cargo industry. We are excited to partner with Qatar Airways Cargo and IAG Cargo to deliver a new era of value and innovation to our customers. By leveraging our combined strengths and expertise, we will provide enhanced service offerings, expanded global reach, and cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the global market, ensuring greater efficiency and connectivity for our partners and customers.”

The carriers expect to implement the agreement in the near future, subject to first obtaining the necessary regulatory clearances.

