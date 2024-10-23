The third edition of the Industrialists Career Exhibition will offer more than 900 new jobs, including over 100 positions specifically for People of Determination, across 93 private companies in nine key sectors.

The sectors are food and beverages, oil field services and energy, engineering and construction, manufacturing, consulting and auditing, logistics and trade, project management, technology and engineering services, and contracting and infrastructure, a WAM report said.

Announcing the third edition, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) said the event will take place from October 28 to 30, creating and matching jobs in the industrial and advanced technology sectors.

Buiding on successes

Taking place at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, this edition builds on the successes of the first two, which facilitated more than 1,400 specialised jobs for Emirati talent, including 150 positions for People of Determination, a WAM report said.

The past two special events in Ras Al Khaimah provided more than 200 jobs, bringing the total of over 1,600 jobs within a year of the exhibition’s launch last October, significantly boosting Emirati employment in the private sector.

For the first time, the exhibition will also provide job and training opportunities for female national service recruits from the “Hama” programme, launched by the Government Development and the Future Office in partnership with the National Service and Reserve Authority (NSRA). This new initiative aims to build specialised professional skills in five vital sectors, including industry and advanced technology.

Collaborative effort

The exhibition is a collaborative national effort between MoIAT, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), and ADNOC Group under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, as part of the National In-Country Value Programme (ICV), one of the UAE’s Projects of the 50.

The initiative, backed by the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasised developing and investing in national talent to advance the industrial economy. HH Sheikh Mohamed recently highlighted the importance of integrating highly qualified Emirati talent into the industrial sector to enhance its role in the national economy.

The exhibition aims to unite government entities, private sector companies, training institutions, and jobseekers, providing job and training opportunities aligned with factory needs and jobseekers’ skills and facilitating quick employment for Emirati talent.

This edition will feature a variety of job opportunities, including on-site, office, and hybrid roles. For the first time, an instant matching system via an app designed especially for the exhibition will align jobseekers’ qualifications with available vacancies using the latest technology.

Beyond the jobs secured in previous exhibitions, the ministry, in collaboration with partners, has launched specialised training programmes in vital sectors, such as oil and gas. Thousands of young Emiratis have visited the exhibitions to explore opportunities.

