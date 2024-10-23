Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has launched an auction for special category numbers that start with 9.

TRA announced the new auction that includes for the first time the distinctive numbers of category 9 (starting 9) diamonds and gold, in cooperation with Omantel and Ooredoo.

It may be noted that the bidding process is in accordance with the Regulations for the Allocation of Telecommunications Numbers issued by virtue of the Authority’s Decision No. (1152/2/3/4-22), according to which diamond and gold numbers are allocated through bidding under the controls stipulated in the decision.

The proceeds of the auction will be allocated to charitable works as stipulated in the Telecommunications Regulatory Law in Article (16) and its Executive Regulations in Article (49), which states that TRA shall determine the fee for allocating distinctive numbers and undertake to collect it and deposit its proceeds in a special account designated for donations from it to charitable bodies and institutions.

