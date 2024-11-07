Ooredoo Qatar has announced the launch of its upgraded postpaid offers, including new Shahry+ and Qatarna+ plans that provide increased data allowances, more flexible features, and exclusive benefits.



As part of this upgrade, Ooredoo has introduced four new Shahry+ plans and revamped four existing postpaid plans. Also, existing Qatarna customers get the improvement, a statement said.



The new Shahry+ plans include Shahry+ Select, Shahry+ Go, Shahry+ Super, and Shahry+ Social, each offering enhanced data, unlimited local calls, dedicated social data allowances for popular apps like TikTok and Snapchat, and the new MultiSIM feature, which allows users to activate additional SIM cards for use across multiple devices.



Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari, director of PR, Sponsorships and CSR at Ooredoo Qatar, commented: “With the introduction of our new Shahry+ and Qatarna+ postpaid plans, we are taking mobile connectivity to the next level. Our aim is to provide connectivity options that truly upgrade our customers’ digital lives, whether they are at home or travelling abroad.”



Qatarna+ now provides even more value for frequent travellers and heavy data users. The plans include Qatarna+ Pro, Qatarna+ Premium, Qatarna+ Platinum, and Qatarna+ Al Nokhba, offering unlimited local data, calls, and SMS, as well as roaming allowances in GCC countries and expanded Roam Like Home (RLH) benefits for more countries.



Qatarna+ subscribers will also enjoy premium lifestyle benefits, including access to popular streaming services like OSN+, Shahid, TOD, and StarzPlay, along with exclusive deals from Urban Point.



For customers seeking more benefits, the Qatarna+ Al Nokhba plan provide unlimited roaming in select countries, special MultiSIM add-ons, and a two-year subscription to Al Maha’s valet service.



Subscribers to this plan also enjoy five complimentary entertainment subscriptions, offering access to a broad range of premium content.



Key features of the new and upgraded plans include dedicated social data allowances for apps like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Snapchat.



Ooredoo’s Roam Like Home feature has also been extended to cover more countries.



In addition to the enhanced features, Ooredoo’s online-exclusive offers allow digital-savvy customers to save up to QR1,000 on select subscriptions for the first six months. In-store customers can also take advantage of competitive offers on both Shahry+ and Qatarna+ plans, making these upgraded postpaid options accessible to everyone.

