Qatar - Ooredoo Qatar has unveiled an enhanced IoT Connect ecosystem, a unified suite of intelligent, end-to-end solutions designed to help businesses streamline operations, gain real-time visibility, and scale their Internet of Things (IoT) deployments with confidence.



As more organisations across Qatar embrace digital transformation, the IoT Connect ecosystem equips businesses with the tools to manage connectivity, monitor usage, and maintain full control over connected devices through one single intelligent platform.



The cornerstone of this ecosystem is Ooredoo IoT Connect, a next-generation connectivity solution built on Ooredoo’s nationwide 4G, 5G, LTE-M and NB-IoT within its IoT-LPWA network infrastructure.



Built to meet the growing demands of modern enterprises, the solution is complemented by the IoT Connect Manager, an advanced connectivity platform that allows businesses to manage large IoT SIM inventories, track usage data, set cost-optimisation alerts, and prevent SIM misuse. In addition, IoT Connect comes with enhanced security, delivering end-to-end protection for critical IoT communications, while giving businesses the confidence to deploy IoT solutions securely.



To further enhance operational efficiency, Ooredoo also introduced a dedicated IoT Connect Manager mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices. This app enables businesses to oversee their IoT ecosystem anytime, anywhere, empowered by key features, such as instant device insights to understand behaviour instantly, simplified SIM management for easy control and administration, and monitoring with remote troubleshooting to stay proactive and resolve issues swiftly and efficiently.



Thani Ali I A al-Malki, chief business officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said, “At Ooredoo, we are committed to providing businesses with comprehensive IoT solutions that drive operational efficiency and sustainable growth.”

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).