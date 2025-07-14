Riyadh – Almoosa Health Company signed a contract with MASAH Specialized Contracting Company at a value of SAR 192 million on 10 July, according to a bourse disclosure.

The deal covers implementing preliminary construction works, foundation works, and the construction of the concrete structure for Almoosa Specialist Hospital project in Al Hofuf.

Excavation and site leveling works have been completed, and the contract execution will commence immediately, per the approved project schedule.

Meanwhile, the financial impact of the 14-month agreement is expected to start upon the completion and operation of the hospital.

Earlier this month, Almoosa Health commenced the listing and trading of its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul). The company offered 30% of its total issued share capital after the Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted its IPO last September.

