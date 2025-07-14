Cairo – The Central Bank of Jordan has granted its initial approval for U Consumer Finance (Valu) to launch buy now, pay later (BNPL) services in Jordan, according to a recent press release.

This step marks a significant leap in Valu’s regional expansion, reflecting Jordan’s dynamic market potential and growing demand for flexible and accessible financial solutions.

Valu’s advanced BNPL platform offers flexible installment plans for everyday purchases, whether for retail, electronics, healthcare, or other sectors.

For merchants and businesses, the BNPL solutions provide an opportunity to expand sales, attract new customers, and build loyalty through seamless integration.

Over recent months, Valu entered into strategic partnerships with leading merchants and financial institutions across Jordan to meet regional demand for its BNPL offerings.

This expansion into Jordan positions Valu as a regional fintech leader committed to boosting economic vitality, promoting financial inclusion, and empowering communities through responsible, flexible credit solutions.

Habiba Naguib, Chief Market Expansion and Strategy Officer of Valu, said: “Expanding into Jordan with our BNPL services represents a major leap forward, unlocking new opportunities for consumers and merchants alike.”

Naguib added: “The recent listing on the EGX and Amazon’s strategic investment reinforce our confidence in our growth trajectory and our commitment to transforming digital finance across the region.”

