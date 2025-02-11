PARIS - His Highness the Amir's representative Kuwait's Communications Minister Omar Al-Omar alongside Qatari Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Mohammad Al-Mannai, on Monday discussed ways of enhancing joint cooperation in the fields of communications, digital technology, and artificial intelligence. In his statement to KUNA, Al-Omar said that this came during his meet with Qatari counterpart on the side-lines of the AI Action Summit on Artificial Intelligence held in Paris.

During the meeting, they also had discussed the future possibilities to further develop their partnership to support digital transformation and enhance innovation in the region.

He also assured Kuwait's keenness on strengthening regional and global development in the communications and technology fields pointing to the importance of AI technology in advancing sustainable development and developing modern digital solutions. On his part, Al-Mannai commended the bilateral relation of both countries and assured the importance of the exchange of capabilities in this field to achieve the future goals in interest of our nations.

He also mentioned the AI Action Summit brings together a large number of expertise from all around the world in the field of AI technology where they can converse its effects on the economy and our societies as its plays a big role in strengthening international cooperation in this vital field.

Attending the Summit as his Highness the Amir's representatives Al-Omar is among around 100 other world leaders attending alongside a thousand other civil society and private sector reps.

