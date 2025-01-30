Qatar-headquartered international communications compamy Ooredoo Group announced on Thursday that it has signed an agreement to build a new submarine cable connecting seven countries in the region – Qatar, Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq – with the France-based Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN)

The Qatar and Abu Dhabi-listed company said in a press statement that the Fibre in Gulf (FIG) project will provide all GCC countries a low latency, shorter and secure route to a new corridor connecting Europe with up to 24 fibre pairs and a capacity of up to 720Tbps.

The statement said the project will benefit hyperscalers, business customers, governments, AI providers, data centres and telecom operators, by enhancing network reliability and security, as well as significantly enhancing connection speeds.

The statement didn't share cost and completion timelines for the project.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

