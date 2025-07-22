MUSCAT: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has announced the completion of network readiness in Dhofar Governorate ahead of the Khareef Dhofar Season 2025, ensuring enhanced telecommunications quality and continuity during one of Oman’s busiest tourist periods.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen service infrastructure and deliver a seamless communication experience to the thousands of visitors who flock to Dhofar each year for the monsoon season. TRA confirmed that the enhancements align with national objectives to support digital transformation and elevate the overall telecom experience for residents and tourists alike.

As part of the preparations, 33 new stations have been installed - including seven along Sultan Said bin Taimur Road - to expand coverage across the governorate. Additionally, 432 existing telecommunications stations have been upgraded to advanced networks to improve bandwidth efficiency and boost capacity.

TRA also noted significant strides in performance and service stability, with 189 station connections upgraded and 31 mobile stations deployed to serve high-traffic and temporary locations.

Crucially, 5G technology has now been activated in 108 stations, enhancing speed and network responsiveness. Technical and field teams have been strategically deployed across Dhofar to provide rapid response capabilities in case of any emergency disruptions during the season.

Given the surge in tourists during khareef, dependable telecommunications services are vital. TRA emphasised that it will continue to monitor network quality and performance in real time to ensure optimal service levels.

Oman continues to make strong progress in digital infrastructure, with Dhofar’s seasonal demand serving as a key driver for accelerated technological upgrades.

