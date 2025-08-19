As part of its ongoing efforts to facilitate travel procedures for its valued passengers, Kuwait Airways has announced the launch of a self-service check-in system at Terminal 4 (T4).

This service enables passengers to complete self-check-in procedures, including baggage weighing and the issuance of boarding passes.

Kuwait Airways Chairman, Captain Abdulmohsen Salem Al-Fagaan, stated, “Kuwait Airways is pleased to announce the launch of the self-check-in service, which enables passengers to weigh their baggage and issue their boarding passes, without the need for staff assistance, thereby completing the procedures quickly.”

Al-Fagaan stated that this initiative is part of Kuwait Airways' ongoing efforts to facilitate the check-in process for passengers, ensure the smooth completion of travel procedures, and reduce congestion, particularly with the onset of the busy summer travel season.

He added that the company will soon release an instructional video to guide passengers on how to complete the procedures easily and conveniently.

Al-Fagaan emphasised Kuwait Airways' commitment to ensuring a seamless travel experience for its valued passengers—beginning from the moment they enter the terminal, through the efficient completion of all travel procedures, and continuing onboard, where they are provided with exceptional service by the cabin crew, in addition to enjoying state-of-the-art entertainment programmes, and a comfortable, relaxing flight.

He pointed out that Kuwait Airways is committed to providing the most advanced and best services that reflect its dedication to its valued passengers, which has contributed to increased customer satisfaction and an enhanced travel experience.

He explained that the company spares no effort in ensuring all means of comfort for its customers.

Al-Fagaan concluded his statement by reaffirming Kuwait Airways' commitment to its strategic goal of delivering the highest standards of service quality, expanding its range of services and destinations, and offering exceptional travel options that cater to the needs of its valued customers.

He expressed his hope that the 'Blue Bird' will continue to soar towards greater excellence and prosperity.

