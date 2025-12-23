Muscat: Oman’s central bank raised OMR83 million by way of allotting treasury bills on Monday.

The value of the allotted treasury bills include OMR10 million, for a maturity period of 28 days. The average accepted price reached OMR99.705 for every OMR100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at OMR99.705 per OMR100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 3.84554% and 3.85691%, respectively.

Additionally, treasury bills amounting to OMR45 million for a maturity period of 91 days was also allotted. The average accepted price reached OMR99.035 for every OMR100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at OMR99.025 per OMR100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 3.87060% and 3.90832%, respectively.

In addition, treasury bills worth OMR28 million for a maturity period of 182 days was also allotted. The average accepted price reached OMR98.069 for every OMR100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at OMR98.065 per OMR100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 3.87168% and 3.94789%, respectively.

Treasury Bills are short-term highly secured financial instruments issued by the Ministry of Finance, and they provide licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplus funds. The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) acts as the Issue Manager and provides the added advantage of ready liquidity through discounting and repurchase facilities (Repo).

It may be noted that the interest rate on the Repo operations with CBO is 4.25% while the discount rate on the Treasury Bills Discounting Facility with CBO is 4.75%.

Furthermore, treasury bills promote the local money market by creating a benchmark yield curve for short-term interest rates. Additionally, the Government may also resort to this instrument whenever felt necessary for financing its recurrent expenditures.

