Dubai Municipality and Dubai Courts have signed a cooperation agreement to establish the Citizens’ Home Construction Dispute Resolution Center at Al Manara Center, which is affiliated with Dubai Municipality.

The agreement aims to strengthen the legal and regulatory framework for housing projects, while delivering integrated government services that enhance quality of life and address citizens’ needs with speed and efficiency.

The new centre will resolve disputes arising from home construction contracts between citizens and contractors, creating a supportive legal environment that promotes family and social stability, ensures project sustainability, and safeguards the rights of all stakeholders.

The initiative reflects the commitment of both entities to institutional integration and the delivery of holistic services that increase customer satisfaction and reinforce public trust in government systems.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, “This collaboration with Dubai Courts to establish the Citizens’ Home Construction Dispute Resolution Center marks an important step in strengthening Dubai’s housing ecosystem and ensuring its sustainability.

The centre will regulate relationships between citizens, contractors, and consultants, helping to achieve the highest standards of family comfort and stability. It reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to realising the vision of our wise leadership in providing citizens with a dignified and facilitated life, while reinforcing institutional cooperation to deliver comprehensive services that enrich quality of life and support sustainable development.”

Prof. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts, said, “The Citizens’ Home Construction Dispute Resolution Center represents a qualitative leap in developing legal services related to housing projects. It reflects Dubai Courts’ commitment to enhancing judicial efficiency and providing innovative solutions that deliver justice in a flexible and swift manner, in line with our vision of achieving leadership and judicial excellence in a global city.”

He added, “The centre, in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, will provide an integrated environment for dispute resolution, reducing litigation time, easing the burden on courts, and accelerating access to fair solutions that safeguard the interests of all parties. This initiative sets a model for inter-agency cooperation in serving the community and reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable judicial services.”

Dubai Municipality will provide technical and logistical support to ensure smooth operations, including engineering expertise to assist judicial services and reduce litigation timelines. Dubai Courts will establish and operate the centre according to the highest judicial and administrative standards, ensuring efficient dispute resolution and the adoption of innovative solutions that enhance citizen satisfaction.

Al Manara Center has been selected as the hub for the new centre due to its central location, which makes court services easily accessible to the widest number of citizens. The centre will also provide a unique experience by hosting services from both local and federal government entities under one roof.

The Citizens’ Home Construction Dispute Resolution Center serves as a model for government integration, strengthening citizens’ trust in the legal and executive processes related to housing. This cooperation contributes to Dubai’s vision of delivering innovative services that enhance customer happiness and meet citizens’ needs with agility and efficiency.