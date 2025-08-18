Muscat - The total number of mobile telecom subscriptions in the Sultanate of Oman reached 8,033,008 by the end of June, registering a 15.7 percent increase compared to the end of June 2024.

The latest statistics issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information show that the number of active mobile broadband subscriptions has risen to 5,516,530 by the end of June 2025.

Active postpaid mobile subscriptions in the Sultanate of Oman increased by 5.3 percent to reach 1,236,561 subscriptions by the end of June 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Active prepaid mobile subscriptions also increased by 3.6 percent to reach 5,236,191 subscriptions.

Internet of Things (M2M) subscriptions achieved exceptional growth of 118.6 percent, reaching 1,560,256 subscriptions by the end of June 2025.

Meanwhile, active fixed broadband subscriptions increased by 2.2 percent, reaching 588,477 subscriptions compared to the same period in 2024.

Fiber optic (FTTH/B) subscriptions grew by 10.3 percent, reaching 339,309 subscriptions, while fixed 5G subscriptions increased by 1.5 percent, reaching 215,434 subscriptions by the end of June 2025. Meanwhile, fixed 4G subscriptions declined by 31.7 percent, reaching 20,952 subscriptions.

ADSL subscriptions decreased by 52 percent, reaching 11,289 subscriptions, while satellite subscriptions increased by 8.5 percent, reaching 724 subscriptions. Other subscriptions (which include Internet via power lines, Ethernet, and leased Internet lines) decreased by 11.2 percent, reaching 769 subscriptions by the end of June 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

