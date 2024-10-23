UAE-based Lincoln Star Real Estate Development has announced that it has broken ground on its new luxury residential project in Dubai South with targeted hand over in Q4 2025.

The development features a total of 48 residential units including townhouses, studio, one- and two-bedroom units along with a range of luxurious amenities including a gym, swimming pools, landscaped gardens and event areas.

"Lincoln Star Residence is a testament to our belief in the potential of Dubai's real estate market. We are confident that this project will set a new standard of luxury comfortable living as well as offer a compelling investment opportunity," said Ovais Latif, the CEO and Founding Partner, at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The luxurious residential development will focus on sustainability and innovation which will redefine modern living in Dubai with its unique blend of innovative design and world-class amenities, he added.

As an inaugural offer, Lincoln Star Real Estate said it is offering an attractive payment plan for investors which envisages 72-month interest-free payment with monthly 1% installments.

"We are thrilled to witness the commencement of construction on Lincoln Star Residence. This project represents our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences to our residents," said Ankit Alagh, the COO and Founding Partner.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to create a development that not only meets but also exceeds the expectations of buyers," he noted.

Thanks to its strategic location, owing to the proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, the world's largest airport, the project has a potential for high ROI.

Lincoln Star Residence is also conveniently located near school, hospital, clinic and shopping mall. Furthermore, the project is in proximity to Expo 2020 Dubai, a world-class exhibition centre showcasing innovation and culture, he added.

