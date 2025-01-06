HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the implementation of a series of housing projects worth AED5.4 billion ($1.5 billion) to benefit citizens across different areas of Dubai.

The projects will see 3,004 new homes being built for Emirati citizens in Dubai, of which 1,181 units will come up in Latifa City for beneficiaries under the housing loan category, reported Wam.

For beneficiaries in the housing grant category, the projects envisage 606 new homes in Al Yalayis 5, 432 homes in Wadi Al Amardi, 398 homes in Al Awir 1, 200 homes in the Makan area of Hatta, 120 homes in Oud Al Muteena, and 67 homes in the countryside and rural areas of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed said: "Housing programmes for citizens represent a top priority and we are committed to ensuring that our people have the best living standards and all the support they need to foster stable family environments and community wellbeing."

"People are the foundation of our renaissance, our successful development experience, and the cornerstone of the global standing we have achieved in all respects," he stated.

Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said the new housing projects embody the leadership’s vision to offer citizens exceptional quality of life by providing an integrated residential environment that meets all their needs while ensuring the highest levels of comfort and safety.

"The housing projects plan is part of a series of projects implemented by the MRHE to provide for the future housing needs of Emirati citizens within integrated communities. These plans are implemented drawing upon the best urban planning standards, placing citizens at the forefront of all goals aimed at ensuring public wellbeing over the next 20 years," he added.

