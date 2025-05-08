Egypt - Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), attended the signing ceremony for the Fotouh Al-Kuwait project, which will see the establishment of a packaging materials factory within the Sokhna Industrial Zone.

The facility will span 10,000 square meters and involve an investment of $1.7m (approximately EGP 86m).

The agreement was signed by Walid Yousef, Managing Director of the Main Development Company (MDC)—the primary developer within SCZONE—and Ahmed Fathi, Director of Fotouh Al-Kuwait.

Gamal El-Din stated that the project aligns with SCZONE’s strategy to attract value-added investments and implement industrial ventures that enhance local manufacturing capabilities and localize supply chains in strategic sectors. He emphasized that partnering with investors who bring both expertise and a developmental vision reinforces confidence in SCZONE’s position as a leading regional hub for industry and logistics.

He also noted that the factory’s proximity to Sokhna Port will support its target of exporting 90% of its output. SCZONE, he added, continues to strengthen its attractiveness to investors through modern infrastructure, tailored incentives, and integration with Egypt’s evolving transportation and port systems.

Fotouh Al-Kuwait International, an Egyptian-Kuwaiti joint venture with over 18 years of experience in consumer goods distribution, is implementing the Sokhna project in partnership with a Chinese company specializing in packaging technologies. The factory is expected to create 30 jobs in its initial phase.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt