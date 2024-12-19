Elite Group Holding, a leading diversified automotive and services conglomerate in the UAE, has signed an agreement with Tecom Group to establish a 1 million sq ft integrated facility within Dubai Industrial City.

The key facility, being set up at a total investment of AED 100 million ($27.2 million) in Dubai Industrial City, one of Tecom Group’s ten specialised clusters, aims to drive the growth of the automotive and e-commerce sectors, underlining Elite Group Holding’s commitment to driving innovation across its diverse portfolio.

The signing ceremony of the Musataha Agreement for the new project in Dubai Industrial City was attended by Saud Abu Al Shawareb, Executive Vice President of Tecom Group - Industrial Sector, and Tamer Abu Khalaf, Partner at Elite Holding Group.

The centre, which is expected to be operational in Q2 2026, will serve as a leading hub for Elite Holding Group’s operations, catering to local and global markets.

The group’s portfolio includes companies such as Elite Cars, the UAE’s leading luxury car retailer, which has exclusive partnerships with prominent global brands such as Danish luxury car manufacturer Zenvo Automotive, leading SUV brand Jetour, and emerging SUV brand Soeast. The group’s subsidiaries also include ZRT Contracting and ART Elite, which specialise in car rental, among others.

Al Shawareb said: "The automotive sector’s drive to continually innovate is driving the economy, attracting investment and creating new jobs that require specific skills. Elite Holding Group’s investment in Dubai Industrial City is a testament to the growing confidence in the UAE’s robust and thriving business environment and its ability to attract companies looking to expand their operations across the region."

The new facility will contribute to enhancing industrial excellence and will have a significant positive impact on our society and economy in general, by enhancing efficiency in vital sectors such as automotive and e-commerce, he stated.

"We always welcome such partners to join our leading industrial community, to contribute to achieving our aspirations related to economic growth in line with the objectives of the ‘300 Billion Project’ strategy, the ‘Make in the Emirates’ initiative and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33," he added.

On the deal, Abu Khalaf said: "We are excited and optimistic about the future of our company as we embark on a new phase of growth and expansion. This investment is a significant step in our ambitious drive to expand our business across key sectors and consolidate our position in this dynamic region."

"The integrated work environment at Dubai Industrial City supports our vision of innovation and leadership in industries that contribute to shaping our future economy, as it is a centre of excellence that contributes to enhancing efficiency, sustainability and innovation across our operations," he added.

