Dubai Municipality has announced that it has awarded contracts for Phase Two of Al Mamzar Beach Development Project coming up on a 125,000-sq-m area in the city. Work on Phase One began in June last year and now stands 45% completed.

The total cost of the project is projected to be around AED400 million ($109 million) across both phases.

On Phase One work, the civic body said covering an area of 275,000 sq m, the beach ranges in width from 30 to 90 metres at various points. The project includes the construction of a 200-m-long pedestrian pontoon bridge to connect the two banks of the creek, ensuring ease of access for the public.

It also features a 300-m-long night swimming beach designed to be accessible for people of determination, along with a 5-km walkway and dedicated running and cycling tracks along the beach. These enhancements aim to create an inclusive and vibrant community space for both residents and visitors.

Phase Two work will focus on developing the beachfront in Al Mamzar Corniche, with completion of both phases of the project expected by the year-end.

Once ready, the public beach on Al Mamzar Corniche will feature 1,000m of running, walking and cycling paths linking Al Mamzar Creek Beach and Al Mamzar Park.

This innovative design, a first-of-its-kind in the region, provides a convergence of beach paths with park areas to offer visitors a unique and multifaceted experience.

The development will also feature green spaces crafted to the highest standards of aesthetic landscaping.

Dubai Municipality said the key facilities will include a 5,000-sq-m area for seasonal events and activities, a 2,000-sq-m skateboarding area, children's play areas, restrooms, and beach lounges.

The project aims to elevate beach infrastructure through innovative designs that seamlessly connect the creek and the corniche, creating a new beach tourism destination that meets international standards while adhering to sustainability principles and addressing future concerns regarding climate change.

It seeks to redefine global beach design concepts by offering integrated beaches equipped with state-of-the-art recreational, sports and commercial facilities.

These enhancements align with the highest specifications and standards, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global tourism hub and underscoring its commitment to improving quality of life and well-being for all.

Spanning 80m across, Al Mamzar Corniche Beach will feature a dedicated public beach for women. Keeping privacy and safety factors paramount, the facility will include a secure gated entrance and fencing.

The ladies beach will also enable night swimming and offer tailored amenities such as a sports club, commercial services, and children’s play areas.

Bader Anwahi, the CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: "This project reflects our commitment to creating innovative, sustainable infrastructure that aligns with Dubai's future ambitions, solidifying its leading position across various vital sectors, and supporting the achievement of Dubai Economic Agenda D33 targets."

Dubai Municipality will also equip the corniche with public health and wellness facilities, including toilets, changing rooms, showers, and services for people of determination. An administrative building will house a control room and first aid centre.

Smart services, including AI-supported surveillance systems, drowning rescue technologies, crowd management tools, and smart luggage lockers, will ensure a seamless visitor experience, he stated.

The development also incorporates three children’s play areas, two recreational zones, and comprehensive visitor facilities such as barbecue spots and jet ski marinas.

In addition, the beach will feature eight toilet blocks, changing rooms, and shower rooms, with eight outdoor shower areas and 1,400 car parking spaces, he added.

