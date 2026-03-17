Gold prices were largely steady on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines, weighing the economic fallout ​from the conflict ⁠in the Middle East ahead of a slew of central bank ‌policy decisions this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold firmed 0.1% to $5,007.61 per ounce as of 0110 GMT. ​U.S. gold futures for April delivery rose 0.2% to $5,011.70.

* The dollar edged up, making ​greenback-priced bullion ​more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* Oil held above $100 a barrel as the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran kept the Strait of Hormuz ⁠largely shut in the biggest disruption to global supplies on record.

* U.S. President Donald Trump repeated his call for nations to help unblock the arterial Strait, and complained that none were willing to offer assistance.

* Israel said it ​has detailed ‌plans for ⁠at least three ⁠more weeks of war as its military pounded sites across Iran overnight, while Iranian drone ​attacks temporarily shut Dubai airport and hit a key ‌oil facility in the United Arab Emirates.

* ⁠The surge in oil prices and the risk of higher inflation have prompted markets to scale back expectations for global central bank easing this year.

* Higher crude costs stoke inflation by lifting transport and production expenses. While gold is traditionally viewed as an inflation hedge, elevated interest rates boost the appeal of yield-bearing assets, dampening the metal's demand.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates steady for a second straight ‌meeting when it announces its policy statement on Wednesday.

* Central ⁠banks in Britain, euro zone, Japan, Australia, Canada, Switzerland ​and Sweden are also due to meet this week in their first gatherings since the start of the Iran war.

* Spot silver fell 0.2% to $80.58 ​per ounce. ‌Spot platinum shed 0.7% to $2,097.75 and palladium lost 0.2% to $1,595.32. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Japan Tertiary Ind ⁠Act NSA Jan 1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment, Current Conditions Mar

(Reporting ​by Noel John in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)