Kuwait cabinet has appointed a new finance and a new foreign minister in a limited cabinet reshuffle, reported the state news agency Kuna.

Dr Yaqoub Al Sayed Yousef Al Refaei takes over the finance portfolio, while Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah is the new foreign minister.

His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait signed a royal decree on Sunday, reshuffling the cabinet.

Kuna reported that the Emiri decree changed the title of the following cabinet member, Omar Saud Al Omar, to Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology.

As per the decree, Osama Khaled Boodai is the new Minister of Commerce and Industry; Dr Reem Ghazi Al Fulaij is the Minister of State for Development and Sustainability Affairs; Dr Tareq Hamad Al Jalahma is the Minister of State for Youth and Sport Affairsl; Abdulaziz Nasser Al Marzouq is the new Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment and Abdullah Sabeeh Buftain the Minister of Information and Culture, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

