Muscat – The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has launched a new national initiative aimed at harnessing the expertise of retired Omani professionals to support the continued growth of the sultanate’s special economic zones, free zones and industrial cities.

Titled the ‘Experiences Initiative’, the programme seeks to transform accumulated national expertise into tangible added value by integrating retired talents into development projects and strategic initiatives across OPAZ-affiliated zones.

The launch of the initiative comes in line with the outcomes of the Together Forward Forum and reflects broader national efforts to maximise the utilisation of local competencies while strengthening institutional knowledge.

According to OPAZ, the initiative has several key objectives, including enhancing performance efficiency in projects related to special economic zones and industrial cities, supporting development initiatives across the zones, and establishing an integrated database of national expertise.

The programme also aims to attract and utilise competencies in a manner that serves business needs and enhances operational efficiency, while ensuring the sustainability of institutional knowledge and reinforcing integration between professional generations.

By creating a structured platform for retired professionals to contribute their experience, OPAZ intends to bridge knowledge gaps, accelerate project implementation and reinforce governance and advisory functions within the zones.

Officials said the initiative would provide opportunities for retired experts from various sectors to register their profiles, enabling the authority to match specialised experience with specific development requirements.

Registration is available through OPAZ’s official website, where applicants are required to submit their details and attach a copy of their CV.

The move underscores Oman’s ongoing commitment to leveraging national human capital as a strategic asset in achieving economic diversification and long-term development goals in line with Oman Vision 2040.