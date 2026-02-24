Muscat – Oman is expanding its pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity with 18 new production facilities under construction, in addition to 20 facilities currently operating across the sultanate, the Ministry of Health (MoH) stated on Sunday.

The announcement was made during a media briefing outlining progress in strengthening pharmaceutical security and advancing localisation in line with Oman Vision 2040. The ministry also confirmed that the health budget for 2026 stands at about RO1bn.

Officials said the expansion aims to reduce reliance on imports, strengthen supply chains and create specialised jobs for Omanis. Last year, prices were reduced for 227 medicines, bringing the total number of reduced-price products since 2021 to 591, with an average cut of 27%. Six new factories were licensed in 2025, raising the total to 20, while 389 medicines were manufactured by national companies. Purchase from national companies increased 150% to RO18.65mn in 2025, generating savings of RO27.4mn – up 34% from 2023.

H E Dr Hilal Ali Al Sabti, Minister of Health, said Oman is building an integrated system providing preventive, curative and rehabilitative care across all governorates.

To address hospital waiting lists, MoH is expanding day-care surgery programmes and consolidating specialised surgical services at The Royal Hospital and Khoula Hospital. The minister said decentralisation will enable governorate-level institutions to deliver specialised services under unified standards.

Health sector highlights

RO1bn health budget for 2026

71.4% Omanisation

38 kidney, 16 liver, 113 corneal, 1 heart transplant in 2025

