SUHAR - The Directorate-General of Health Services in Al Batinah North made a distinguished mark through its active participation in two major national healthcare events, reflecting the governorate’s growing role in advancing pharmaceutical services, digital transformation and healthcare quality across Oman.

In Muscat, pharmacists from Al Batinah North took part in the First Pharmacy Forum for Primary Healthcare Services, organised by the Directorate-General of Medical Supplies at the Ministry of Health.

The forum brought together pharmacy professionals from across Oman to exchange experiences and highlight pioneering initiatives aimed at enhancing pharmaceutical care in primary healthcare settings.

The Al Batinah North delegation showcased several key initiatives planned for 2025, including the Model Pharmacy Initiative, designed to standardise high-quality pharmacy practices across the governorate, and the Digital Transformation Documentation Programme, which advances electronic record-keeping and improves service efficiency.

During the event, the Pharmaceutical Care and Medical Stores Department in Al Batinah North was honoured for its outstanding efforts in improving pharmacy services, underscoring the team’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

The event showcased forward-thinking projects aligned with Oman’s vision for high-quality, patient-centred healthcare.

Among the highlighted initiatives was a research project by the Quality Management and Patient Safety Department titled 'Evaluating the Quality of Outpatient Healthcare in Primary Healthcare Institutions – Insights from Practical Experience.' The study examines service delivery standards and recommends evidence-based improvements to support sustainable quality enhancement.

The governorate also presented 'NAFAS', a groundbreaking mental health support programme selected among the top initiatives nationwide. NAFAS offers confidential, on-demand psychological support for healthcare workers through an AI-powered virtual assistant trained in the Omani dialect and accessible via QR code. The initiative aims to reduce workplace stress and promote a healthier, more resilient work environment in line with Oman Vision 2040.

In digital governance, Al Batinah North introduced 'Rassd', a project that transitions narcotics and psychotropic drug records from paper to a unified electronic system, strengthening accuracy, transparency and patient safety.

These combined efforts — spanning pharmacy, digital transformation, mental health and quality research — reflect the collaborative work of the Ministry of Health and local directorates, reaffirming their commitment to fostering innovation and delivering healthcare services that meet the evolving needs of communities across Oman.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

