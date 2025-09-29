SUHAR: Al Batinah North inaugurated the Second Pharmaceutical Care Conference and Innovation Lab 2025 under the auspices of Dr Fatima bint Mohammed al Ajmiyah, CEO of Oman Medical Specialty Board, and Dr Hassan al Balushi from the Directorate-General of Health Services in the governorate. The event also featured an exhibition showcasing pharmacists’ achievements and pioneering healthcare innovations.

The two-day conference featured rich panel discussions and workshops. “We are proud to celebrate more than 200 pharmaceutical initiatives across Al Batinah North in 2025,” said Badr al Maghrebi, Director of Pharmaceutical Care and Medical Stores. He highlighted projects including the Model Pharmacy at Saham Health Complex, digital transformation efforts, Lean management applications, and the launch of the governorate’s first Innovation Lab to design sustainable solutions aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Day one included lectures and workshops led by experts such as Dr Said al Rawahi, Dr Mona al Alawi and Dr Issam al Lawati, focusing on institutional innovation, behavioural change and digital health integration.

Day two emphasised continuous learning, highlighted by the launch of a new initiative to enhance critical care response across health complexes, presented by Dr Hassan al Balushi of Sohar Hospital. The Health Innovation Competition also showcased creative projects, from awareness booklets to model pharmacy initiatives.

The conference concluded with a tour of the exhibition, honouring contributors and reaffirming innovation’s central role in advancing patient care across Oman.

