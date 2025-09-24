Oman - Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced plans to establish a regional medical warehouse in Musandam as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance pharmaceutical services and strengthen the medical supply chain.

The announcement was made during Pharmacy Forum held in Khasab on Tuesday to mark Pharmacist Day, under the theme ‘Think about health… Think about the pharmacist’. The event highlighted the pivotal role of pharmacists in improving healthcare quality and professional empowerment.

Speaking at the forum, Mouza Ahmed al Shehhi, Director General of Pharmaceutical Care and Medical Warehouses in Musandam, said pharmacists are essential partners in the treatment journey. “They ensure the optimal use of medications, help reduce errors, and work closely with medical teams to safeguard patient health and safety,” she noted.

Mouza pointed out that pharmaceutical services in Musandam have undergone a major transformation in recent years. The number of qualified pharmaceutical staff has increased to 68, with Omanisation reaching 92%, reflecting the nation’s growing confidence in its pharmacists and assistants.

She added that the new regional medical warehouse will boost the efficiency of pharmaceutical and medical supplies across the governorate, ensuring timely and safe delivery to all health institutions.

The forum also featured a visual presentation on the development of pharmacy in Oman, stages of pharmacist training and health programmes designed to improve healthcare services. Discussion sessions focused on the humanitarian role of pharmacists in raising community awareness and promoting health consciousness.

The event concluded with felicitation of distinguished pharmacists for their contributions to the health sector in Musandam.

