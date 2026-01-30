Doha: Qatar’s banking sector witnessed robust growth as the total assets of the sector increased by 1 percent month-on-month (MoM) during November 2025 reaching QR2.148 trillion.

The total assets expanded by 5 percent in November 2025 compared to a growth of 3.9 percent in 2023/2024. The assets grew by an average 5.7 percent over the past five years (2020-2024). The liquid assets to total assets stood at healthy 30 percent in November last year, according to a report released by QNB Financial Services (QNBFS).

The monthly report highlighted the total assets, loans, and deposits. The sector’s loans climbed up by 0.5 percent MoM to reach QR1,435bn in November last year. The overall loan book ticked up MoM in the review period as result of flat performance from the private sector and growth of international loans. Public sector loans pulled back by 0.6 percent.

Loans expanded by 6.6 percent in November 2025 against FY2024, compared to a growth of 4.6 percent in 2024. Loans grew by an average 5.4 percent over the past five years (2020-2024).

On the other hand the deposits by commercial banks declined 1.6 percent during November 2025 to reach QR1,058bn. The public sector deposits increased 3.7 percent MoM, while private sector deposits increased 4.1 percent in 2024. The deposits grew by an average 3.9 percent over the past five years (2020-2024).

In November this year, the public sector deposits contributed 35.7 percent to the total deposits, private sector (46.1 percent) and non-resident (18.2 percent).

The loans to deposits ratio decreased from 137 percent in October 2025 to 136 percent in November last year.

The loan provisions to gross loans remained flat at 4.2 percent in the review period. While the loan provisions have increased from 2.4 percent in 2020 to 4 percent in 2023 and stood at 4.2 percent as of November 2025 as banks have been provisioning for Stage 2 and Stage 3 loans mainly emanating from contracting and real estate sectors, the data revealed.

Recently, the Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI), a global credit rating agency announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LTFCR) and LT Local Currency Rating (LTLCR) of Qatar at ‘AA’. At the same time, CI Ratings affirmed the sovereign’s Short-Term (ST) FCR and ST LCR at ‘A1+’. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

The ratings reflect Qatar’s very strong external finances and strong public finances, supported by still favourable liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices. The ratings also take into account the country’s capacity to absorb external or financial shocks given the large portfolio of foreign assets held by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and comfortable net external creditor position when including these assets, it noted.

The ratings continue to be supported by substantial hydrocarbon reserves, expanding LNG production and export capacity, and very high GDP per capita, as well as high and increasing official foreign reserves.

