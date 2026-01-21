Reinforcing its commitment to developing local talent and supporting Kuwait’s national workforce priorities, Burgan Bank has hired 200 new employees in 2025, with Kuwaitis representing 94.29% of all new joiners.

The announcement was marked by an internal recognition event held in the presence of the Group Chief Executive Officer Tony Daher; Chief Executive Officer – Kuwait, Fadel Abdullah; and General Manager – Human Resources and Development, Naqeeb Aminn, alongside members of the bank’s leadership and senior management.

The event reflected Burgan Bank’s people-centric culture and its long-term investment in talent development, particularly in advancing national capabilities – especially as the first bank in Kuwait to be certified a Great Place to Work.

The hiring of 200 new employees forms part of Burgan Bank’s broader talent acquisition and development strategy, aimed at building a highly skilled, future-ready workforce capable of supporting the Bank’s long-term growth and evolving business needs. By prioritising local talent, the bank continues to play an active role in advancing national employment objectives and reinforcing workforce sustainability across Kuwait’s banking sector.

Commenting on the milestone, Abdulwahab Jamal Abdulraheem, Executive Manager – Talent Acquisition, said: “Building a strong bedrock of local talent is fundamental to Burgan Bank’s long-term success. Talent development for us is a strategic priority, not a short-term objective. Our focus remains on attracting, developing, and retaining professionals who will shape the future of the Bank and contribute meaningfully to the evolution of Kuwait’s financial sector.”

This recruitment milestone further underscores Burgan Bank’s position as an employer of choice in Kuwait’s banking sector, extending beyond recruitment to encompass a comprehensive human capital strategy. The bank places strong emphasis on structured onboarding, continuous learning, leadership development, and clear career progression pathways designed to enhance employee engagement, nurture potential, and foster long-term professional growth, the bank said..

Abdulraheem added: “By providing our employees with clear development pathways and a culture that values learning and engagement, we are creating an environment where individuals can grow their careers while playing an active role in the Bank’s long-term success.”

The bank’s flagship Ro’ya programme plays a central role in this approach, preparing high-potential talent for leadership through structured development pathways supported by mentorship from senior executives. The programme has undergone several enhancements since launching in 2020, culminating in its modern structure that features four streams: Future Leaders, Rising Leaders, Transformational Leaders, and Visionary Leaders – each tailored to align with talents’ length of experience, needs, and aspirations. In its latest edition, the 35 distinguished talents were enrolled either in the one-month Future Leaders program for fresh graduates, the six-month Rising Leaders program for employees with up to four years of experience, or the six-month Transformational Leaders modular program for managers and senior managers with up to 10 years of experience.

Complemented by specialised programmes delivered in collaboration with leading institutions, Burgan Bank ensures its workforce remains equipped with the skills and capabilities required to support its strategic priorities and future growth.

As a testament to its efforts in this area, Burgan Bank has earned two consecutive Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Awards of Excellence, along with the GCC Excellence Award in Recruitment and Development of Nationals from the Council of Ministers of Labor and Social Affairs in the GCC States Executive Bureau.

