Doha - Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, and Doha Bank, one of the country’s largest commercial banks, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at further enhancing the ease of doing business for foreign investors entering the Qatari market.

Signed on the sidelines of Web Summit Qatar 2026, the partnership is designed to strengthen Qatar’s position as a leading global investment destination by providing investors with streamlined access to business establishment services and customised financial solutions.

This partnership will provide a comprehensive suite of services to foreign investors via the Invest Qatar Gateway, a free digital platform designed to support international companies looking to establish or expand their operations in Qatar. These services include onboarding packages for incoming staff, dedicated relationship management teams, and access to Doha Bank’s specialised financial programmes tailored to priority sectors in Qatar.

As part of the collaboration, Doha Bank will also facilitate the opening of corporate bank accounts within a maximum of three working days, subject to the completion of all compliance and due diligence requirements.

The agreement establishes a framework for broader cooperation between Invest Qatar and Doha Bank, including business connection facilitation, knowledge-sharing initiatives and mutual referrals of companies exploring opportunities in Qatar.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar and Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani, Group CEO of Doha Bank.

Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said: “We are pleased to strengthen our ecosystem of strategic partners by joining forces with leading financial institutions such as Doha Bank. This collaboration enhances the premium services we offer to investors, streamlines their market entry journey and reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class support. Together, we aim to unlock new opportunities for international companies and further position Qatar as a global hub for business and innovation.”

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani, Group CEO, Doha Bank said: “This partnership with Invest Qatar reflects Doha Bank’s commitment to supporting Qatar’s investment and economic diversification goals. By offering tailored financial solutions and accelerated banking services, we aim to empower foreign investors with the confidence, efficiency and flexibility they need to succeed in Qatar. We are proud to contribute our expertise to creating a seamless and investor-friendly experience.”

These new services will be delivered through the Invest Qatar Gateway, as part of specialised banking packages offered exclusively to platform members, which include more than 14,000 users, and nearly 1,000 registered companies.

As Qatar’s first dedicated digital platform for investors, the Invest Qatar Gateway provides foreign investors and companies with access to business opportunities, sector-specific insights, partner connections, tenders, and direct, real-time support from the Invest Qatar team.

This latest partnership with Doha Bank builds on a series of ongoing efforts to expand the Gateway’s offerings and services. Through the Access Qatar programme, Invest Qatar will continue to introduce new services and initiatives, aimed at empowering investors and strengthening Qatar’s welcoming and competitive business environment.

