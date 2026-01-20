Arab Finance: Orion Consumer Finance, operating under the marketing name “algo,” has received approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to operate in Egypt’s consumer finance sector, after meeting all regulatory requirements set by the authority, as per an emailed press release.

The company is a partnership between Egypt-based Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) and Egypt-based AUR Leasing and Factoring.

The approval comes as part of the state’s efforts to expand non-banking financial services and strengthen financial inclusion.

The two founding partners, Ashraf Salman and Mohamed Hisham Talaat Moustafa, confirmed that the license marks an important step ahead of the company’s market entry.

They said the FRA's approval, led by its Chairman Mohamed Farid, reflects confidence in the company’s business model and its ability to operate in line with governance and regulatory standards.

Orion Consumer Finance plans to launch the super app algo to serve as a consumer finance platform focused on supporting financing Talaat Moustafa Group products.

The platform is intended to create an integrated system that links financing with the group’s offerings, with the aim of supporting demand and improving access to payment solutions.

The company said the app will use artificial intelligence-based credit tools to provide faster customer processing.

The initiative aligns with Talaat Moustafa Group’s broader strategy to expand the use of digital solutions in its financial services operations.

“We aim to bring a qualitative shift in the concept of consumer finance by meeting all customer needs through flexible, fast, and secure financing solutions with non-traditional, hassle-free procedures. We also seek to redefine how individuals access financial services and manage their money through an integrated platform powered by advanced analytics,” Amir Soliman, founder and CEO of algo, stated.