Seef Properties has issued the main construction tender for the comprehensive development works at Seef Mall – Seef District, the company said.

The tender covers construction and upgrade works to be carried out while maintaining mall operations.

The scope is designed to ensure business continuity and uninterrupted visitor access during the implementation period.

Works included in the tender comprise the redevelopment of the mall’s external areas, including redesigned landscaping and shaded walkways to improve pedestrian movement and access.

The project also includes upgrades to internal corridors, façades, restaurant and café zones, connecting areas, and shared spaces.

Infrastructure upgrades and an expansion of parking capacity are included to improve traffic flow and accommodate higher visitor volumes.

In addition, the tender covers the refurbishment of indoor and outdoor dining areas as part of the wider redevelopment programme.

Seef Properties said the redevelopment is being implemented in phases under a broader modernisation plan. The first phase, which is currently underway, focuses on the redevelopment of the Jewellery Zone within the mall.

Seef Mall - Seef District has a total area of 135,000 square metres (sqm) with a gross leasable area of nearly 78,000 sq m