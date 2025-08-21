R.Evolution, a pioneering real estate developer dedicated to crafting wellness-focused and sustainable living spaces worldwide, has announced that work is nearing completion on Eywa Tree of Life, a one-of-a-kind sanctuary that blends harmony, wellness and biophilic design into its homes.

Rising along the Dubai Water Canal, the project boasts 50 bespoke residences - ranging from two to five bedroom units - alongside two exceptional penthouses that set a new benchmark for soulful urban living.

These residences are now available with flexible payment plans, making an extraordinary lifestyle more attainable than ever, it stated.

According to R.Evolution, the Eywa Tree of Life is no ordinary building; it is a living, breathing ecosystem.

The 2-bedroom (19 units), 3-bedroom (22 units), 4-bedroom (5 units), and 5-bedroom (4 units) residences at Eywa Tree of Life offer a rare sense of scale, with layouts ranging from 3,064 to over 16,000 sq. ft.

Each home begins with a bespoke live-edge door, sculpted from Australian Paldao wood—an architectural statement that sets the tone for the experience within, it stated.

"With Eywa Tree of Life, we’ve created a living system that aligns with nature’s deeper intelligence and supports the flow of life itself," said Alex Zagrebelny, the Chairman and CEO of R.Evolution.

"These residences are sanctuaries - protecting against the invisible stressors of modern living while nurturing physical vitality, emotional balance, and energetic harmony," he stated.

Designed as a sanctuary for mind, body and spirit, it is the first boutique residential project in Dubai to achieve both LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certifications.

"Rooted in ancient wisdom, guided by cutting-edge technology, Eywa has over 3,654 groups of crystals, with a total weight of 16 tonnes, featuring 18 different types of crystal including semi-precious stones, embedded into the structure of the building in the form of a pyramid, in accordance with the recommendations of leading Vastu Shastra specialists," explained Zagrebelny.

The building also features activated, harmonised living water and MERV 14+ ionisation air filtration and activation systems — creating an immersive environment designed to enhance health and vitality.

Residents can indulge within an entire floor of exclusive amenities, including a private chef, a cascading infinity pool with panoramic views, signature spa treatment rooms, an indoor & outdoor cinema, a kids’ area, and dedicated wellness spaces — all nestled within lush, aromatic gardens inspired by the sacred geometry of the banyan tree, he stated.

Complementing its architectural and energetic sophistication, Eywa Tree of Life integrates the world’s most advanced longevity and performance-enhancement technologies.

"Every detail is designed to elevate well-being - from the in-house Daily Routine Concierge, who guides you through your daily habits and routines, to the Health & Longevity Concierge, who offers personalized wellness support—from nutrition consultations to fitness planning—ensuring a holistic approach to health," noted Zagrebelny.

Neuroarchitecture and biophilic design seamlessly support cognitive clarity and emotional equilibrium, while eco-conscious transport and hospitality services reflect a lifestyle of thoughtful elegance.

The building features lush gardens, with three specially planted trees - positioned according to the recommendations of Vastu Shastra specialists - to serve as natural grounding points. These trees invite residents to hug, pause, and reconnect with nature, fostering emotional well-being and a sense of calm, he added.

"Throughout the development, we have partnered with 22 of the world’s most respected design and technology brands, each selected for their integrity, innovation, and enduring craftsmanship. All materials and finishes are certified non-toxic and anti-bacterial, contributing to a healthier indoor environment without compromising on visual or tactile beauty," said Zagrebelny.

Soaring ceilings of up to 4.1 metres and expansive volumes offer an immediate sense of openness, while generous terraces—with plunge pools, and cascading water features—invite moments of calm overlooking uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Canal, and Downtown skyline, he noted.

Eywa Tree of Life, he stated, is the first building in the region to integrate EMFIS - the most advanced low-EMF architectural system available today.

Developed through rigorous engineering, specialised shielding materials, and post-installation testing, EMFIS significantly reduces occupants’ exposure to electromagnetic fields, setting a new benchmark in wellness-driven design.

All bedrooms are enveloped in EMF-shielded environments, complete with grounded electrical systems and low-radiation zones. These spaces are intentionally designed to support restorative sleep, regulate circadian rhythms, and enhance mental clarity - introducing an unseen yet transformative layer of well-being into the home, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

