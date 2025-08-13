Saudi Arabia - The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu is making significant progress on a new SAR199.99-million ($53.29 million) bridge in Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries (JCPDI).

The project, which is more than 55% complete, is a key infrastructure initiative designed to boost logistics efficiency and support the region’s growing economic activities, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The 625-m-long bridge will directly connect the Jazan Special Economic Zone to the JCPDI Port, facilitating the movement of goods and enhancing operational flexibility. Constructed using precast concrete beams supported by 76 piles that extend up to 55 m deep, the bridge will provide link to the industrial island, one of the city’s most promising investment locations.

The project is a strategic initiative to integrate infrastructure and support industrial and logistics services in the area, said the report.

