Saudi Arabia's roads sector is undergoing significant development, with the Roads General Authority introducing several innovations to create a safer, more sustainable, and efficient logistics network.

These advancements are aimed at strengthening the kingdom's position as a global logistics hub.

As part of a broader strategy to improve road quality and enhance safety, the RGA is implementing pioneering efforts across the kingdom's extensive 73,000-km road network - the most interconnected in the world - to empower vital sectors and sustain economic growth.

Among the key innovations is the use of a roller-compacted concrete layer for truck lanes, a first for the kingdom, said a statement from RGA.

This durable material is a strategic solution for heavy traffic loads, providing superior strength and resisting deformation caused by large trucks, it stated.

In a commitment to environmental sustainability and the circular economy, the Authority is also using recycled building demolition waste in its asphalt mixes.

This initiative aims to reduce reliance on natural raw materials and convert waste into valuable construction materials, with a target to recycle 60% of such waste, said the statement.

The RGA has introduced several innovations to improve public spaces and urban environments. Flexible rubber asphalt, made from recycled tires, is being used for pedestrian paths and public parks.

This material provides a more comfortable surface for walking and running, while also helping to reduce pollution from tire waste, it stated.

According to RGA, another notable innovation is road cooling technology, which uses locally manufactured materials that reflect sunlight.

This technology can lower road surface temperatures by an average of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius, creating a more comfortable environment for pedestrians and mitigating the urban heat island effect, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

