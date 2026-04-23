Riyadh: The Transport General Authority (TGA) issued more than 1.6 million car rental contracts during the first quarter of 2026, according to its quarterly report.



The car rental sector recorded a 7% growth compared to the same period last year, reflecting rising demand for rental services across the Kingdom.



Car rental contracts play a key role in safeguarding the rights of both lessors and lessees, reducing disputes, and streamlining rental procedures.

This contributes to improved operational efficiency and enhances the overall quality of services in the sector.