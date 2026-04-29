RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce has recalled 857 Hyundai vehicles due to a programming fault in the panel system, increasing the risk of accidents.

The Ministry explained that a malfunction in the instrument cluster system prevents the display of crucial driving information, including speed, fuel level, and warning alerts.

This programming fault may increase the risk of accidents.

Five models from 2026 are affected: Santa Fe, Palisade, Kona, Sonata, and Azera.

The Ministry urged customers to verify whether their vehicles are included in the recall by checking their VIN through Recalls.sa.

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