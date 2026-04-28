Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah continues to strengthen its position as one of the largest and most prominent automotive markets in the Middle East, and a key destination for buying and selling vehicles in the UAE. This is supported by advanced infrastructure and an integrated ecosystem of services that align with the highest global standards in specialised market management.

The market represents a fully integrated model that combines product diversity, operational efficiency, and seamless procedures, reinforcing its role as a leading regional hub for the automotive trade and enhancing its attractiveness to both customers and investors.

Below are five key reasons that make Souq Al Haraj the leading destination in the automotive sector:

First: Exceptional diversity and market scale reflecting leadership

Souq Al Haraj hosts more than 360 showrooms, offering over 5,000 vehicles across various categories, including economy, luxury, and commercial vehicles. This wide variety provides customers with extensive choices to suit different needs and budgets within a single integrated destination.

Second: Integrated service ecosystem under one roof

The market offers a comprehensive experience that includes certified technical inspections, vehicle registration, export certificate issuance, and ownership and possession transfer. This significantly reduces time and effort, making the purchasing process smoother and more efficient.

Third: Strategic location enhancing accessibility

Souq Al Haraj is strategically located opposite Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the UAE’s main arterial highways. This prime location ensures easy access from all emirates and strengthens its position as a key automotive destination.

Fourth: Integrated facilities and a modern customer experience

The market includes a wide range of supporting facilities such as car accessories and care shops, vehicle inspection and registration services, an auction yard, and insurance services. This provides a comprehensive experience that extends beyond buying and selling to include all vehicle-related needs.

Fifth: A regulated and secure environment that enhances trust and transparency

The market operates within a fully integrated regulatory system covering security, cleanliness, and traffic management, ensuring a safe and organised environment. This reinforces trust and transparency in all buying and selling transactions.

Souq Al Haraj plays a significant role in supporting economic activity in the Emirate of Sharjah and advancing its efforts toward economic diversification and the development of an attractive investment environment, in line with its vision to strengthen its position as a leading economic hub in the region.

Souq Al Haraj is one of the markets owned by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.